After a very active Monday, we are much quieter and calmer for Tuesday. We’re wrapping up February today. Without including today’s temperatures, February 2023 is the 5th warmest on record. We’re also tied for being the least snowiest on record. Indianapolis received a trace of snow in February and that’s it. That’s only happened 5 other times.

Clouds will decrease into the afternoon as temperatures rise to the low and mid 50s. Skies stay mostly clear this evening as temperatures drop back to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

March opens tomorrow and we will see near record temperatures. The record for the date is 71° set back in 1976. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow evening but most of the day will be dry.

We are closely watching a storm system that arrives late week. At this time, the track is looking to have shifted farther north, bringing us rain and storms. However, a slight shift in the track could mean we see snow in the mix as well. Stay tuned as we get more data and get closer to this system. Regardless, it’s going to be a very windy day on Friday with gusts near 50 mph possible.