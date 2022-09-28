It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures that range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s early Wednesday. A few light showers have been coming off of Lake Michigan this morning. A couple of sprinkles can’t be ruled out in our far northwest counties during the morning hours, but even that chance remains low. We’ll see more clouds around today and the temperature will remain cool. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will only peak in the mid 60s, still running about 10° cooler than the average for this time of year.

This is our coolest afternoon out of the next seven days. Thursday morning will be clear and a little cooler with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. The afternoon will still be running below average but our temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 60s. We’re back to the 70s by Friday and the first weekend of October is looking great. Previous guidance had suggested that remnants of Ian could impact us by Sunday. Latest data is more favorable that we don’t see those impacts until early next week, if at all. That’s something we will continue to watch closely.

Hurricane Ian has continued to gain strength Wednesday morning. It was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane just before 5 a.m. with winds speeds of 140 mph. Then, at 6:35 a.m., new data revealed the storm has continued to intensify and wind speeds had risen to 155 mph. That’s near a category 5 storm. A category 5 hurricane would be one with wind speeds of 157 mph or greater. This storm will make landfall by this afternoon, south of Tampa and closer to Fort Meyers.

Catastrophic wind damage and storm surges are imminent. Storm surge could exceed over 12 feet in some locations. Inland, numerous Tornado Warnings have already been issued and flooding will be of great concern as this storm moves north. Latest guidance suggests Orlando could receive over a foot of rainfall by Thursday. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this storm and its track.