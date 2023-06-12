INDIANAPOLIS — There were at least 20 gun violence incidents in Indianapolis this past weekend dating back to Friday afternoon that left a couple dozen people wounded and one man dead.

FOX59/CBS4 returned to some of those neighborhoods on Monday to ask what could be done to curb gun violence in Indianapolis.

”I don’t know. I’m not the problem solver but you just gotta start somewhere,” said one man in Haughville Monday morning, who admitted he left his gun in his wife’s car as she went to the hair salon while IMPD officers searched for suspects in a nearby shooting. “You know what I’m saying, the stuff they got working ain’t working. So try to revamp it and try something else. That’s all I can say.”

”I think people they’re scared right now, too much violence, everybody’s getting a gun,” said Jeffery Smith, “and then when the gun law hit, everybody was like, ‘I gotta protect myself no matter if I know how to use it or not.’”

It’s been almost a full year since Indiana lawmakers scrapped the state’s gun permit system and neighbors said they’ve seen more firearms on the street as a result.

”The gun violence is just out of hand,” said one man who asked to speak anonymously. ”Just put the guns down. That’s not the way to rectify the situation.”

Four of this past weekend’s gun violence victims were children as at least three were shot accidentally.

One of the victims was a woman who fought with a teenager outside a home in the 3500 block of North Colorado Avenue over what one witness told FOX59/CBS4 was a dispute over, “a wig.”

“Let’s have people who live in the neighborhood walk the streets,” said one anonymous westsider. “What they’re trying to stop is stupidness.”

Several residents decried the seemingly mindless acquisition of guns without the training to safely store and operate them.

”I don’t carry a gun just for my kids’ safety. I don’t want them to see me carrying a gun,” said Raishad Bibbs, who said he thinks firearms owners should be required to take a gun safety class upon purchase. ”Show them how to properly take down a gun, show them how to properly clean a gun, show them how to properly aim a gun, when to use it. There’s a lot of things you need to know with a gun. A gun is dangerous.”

”I think we don’t have no programs for the youth or anybody else to get involved with the children instead of just sitting out here and all you hear is shootings,” said Smith, a Ben Davis grad and lifelong Haughville resident. ”Especially like the children, they are bored, and when if they’re bored, they will find something destructive to do. I believe if we had more activity programs, more youth programs, bring back like the Christamore, the Boys and Girls Club, stuff like that, I think people would be more engaged.”

”Starting a community center,” volunteered Bibbs. “Starting a boys and girls club program and get the programs back out there. Get the kids back out there to basketball games and kickball games and tournaments and get them outside and active and not with guns.”

”I wanna say curfew because most things do happen later at night,” said another man, an Army veteran. ”Have the neighborhood be the watcher. Don’t just have one person be the watcher when you see a police car then, let the neighborhood be the watcher cuz they know what’s going on.”

Wednesday afternoon Mayor Joe Hogsett’s proposal to ban assault rifles, prohibit the concealed carry of guns, raise the purchase age of firearms to 21 and bring back gun permits will be heard by the City-County Council’s Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee.

His Republican opponent in the mayoral fall election, Jefferson Shreve, indicates he will reveal his own public safety plan in early July.

In 2018, the Council declared a gun violence and violent crime public health danger in Indianapolis, but no such declaration has been made by the Marion County Public Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports gunshot wounds are the number one killer of Americans between the ages of one and nineteen.

This week FOX59/CBS4 will seek to bring resident gun violence reduction suggestions to the leadership of Indianapolis for consideration.

”We scared and we don’t know what’s going on and what’s next and who’s next,” said Smith. ”All we’re doing is killing ourselves and in the end, it’s not gonna look pretty.”