INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a quadruple shooting that left one dead at the Steak ‘n Shake on the south side.

According to IMPD, they responded to a person shot scene at the 4000 block of the S. East Street. When they arrived, they found four people shot.

Three of the victims were reported to be awake and breathing and one fatal.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for updates.