PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Some Putnam County residents say they’ve had enough when it comes to response times from local fire departments.

A 69-year-old woman, identified as Carol Haney, died on April 21 due to carbon monoxide poisoning when her home burst into flames.

“One of her fears was a fire like this would happen,” said neighbor and former Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Lydia Chubb. “She had PTSD from a prior fire.”

The Clinton Township Fire Department is right across the street from Haney’s home, but residents say they had no one to respond due to short staffing.

Lydia and Douglas Chubb live a few doors down from the burned home and said they were both friends with Haney.

“I stood out here for 10 minutes with no fire apparatus on scene,” said Douglas Chubb.

The volunteer fire department has experienced significant changes in the last year following the chief’s resignation in July 2022. The department paused operations until the new chief, Tony Camp, was hired.

Residents say they have noticed response times declining.

“We went from 90-95 percent responses to 20-25 percent responses,” Douglas Chubb said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Neighbors say they believe the fire on April 19 is a catalyst for a meeting being held Thursday night. Local officials say there are many issues that will be addressed.

“I’m planning on going and picking up my mom’s ashes and I’m going to carry her into that meeting with me,” Carol Haney’s son Wade said. “So they can kinda see we are pretty upset with them.”

Residents say they are looking for clarity and accountability out of the meeting.

“Answers? None,” Douglas Chubb said. “I’ve got plenty of questions.”

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Department. Local officials said concerns will be addressed at the meeting.