Purdue University looking ahead to next school year as coronavirus changes face of education

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is already thinking ahead to the next school year as the coronavirus crisis changes the face of education.

The school has created a task force looking into the best ways to keep students and staff safe. Purdue says it hopes by August or September they’ll be welcoming students back to campus, but with a few changes, including more options for online and remote learning.

It’s also considering leaving some housing on-campus open in case people need to quarantine during the next school year.

“In any event, I just want Purdue to be prepared for that environment as well as any campus in America, so we’ll be thinking through all the changes we can make, including physical facilities to the way we teach and learn.” Mitch Daniels, Purdue University President

Purdue says it’ll continue to share new insights from the task force as they meet and discuss best practices ahead of the next school year.