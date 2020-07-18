Purdue University explains plans to test for COVID-19 after students test positive

WEST LAFAYETTE- The first wave of students in the Summer Start and Early Start programs have moved back to Purdue University, and some are already testing positive for coronavirus.

“We know we’re going to have infections on campus but if we can really get that number down to a small percentage that’s going to be extremely helpful,” Protect Purdue Health Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esteban Ramirez said.

Out of the 504 students in these programs, 3 were positive for the virus and they were all asymptomatic. Dr. Ramirez said they’ve all been placed in isolation on campus.

“When somebody turns up positive, we end up having a case manager contact them to make sure they’re doing okay. We also make sure we identify if they need hospitalization or need to be seen by a physician or just isolate them,” Dr. Ramirez explained.

Dr. Ramirez said these students were tested when they got to campus but fall semester students will have to be screened for COVID-19 at home.

The Vault Health COVID-19 test kit is mailed to a student’s house and they take the test themselves.

“It’s a saliva kit just that has to be supervised, so they’re going to have a telehealth visit during the time when they leave their sample just to make sure there’s no questions,” Dr. Ramirez explained.

He said the goal of these kits is to prevent people from coming to the campus positive and make it easier to catch people who aren’t showing symptoms.

Sophomore Allison Rusnak thinks the university is doing the best they can to prevent the virus from spreading.

“I feel like Purdue is on top of everything and I think they are handling it pretty well. I’m excited to be coming back,” Rusnak said.

More than 40,000 students are expected to return in the fall and the university plans to do pool sampling.

“I might test let’s say a building but only test 20 out of the building. If that’s positive I know I got to test everyone on that building because there’s a source there,” Dr. Ramirez said.

University officials want students to have the true college experience but keep in mind COVID-19 still exists. Some students will continue to be on edge

“There are risks to everything so you can’t be too sure on how everything will go,” Hoffman said.

Students should start receiving emails about the virus kits in the next few weeks. To view more on Purdue University’s protocols click here.