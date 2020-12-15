Purdue tuition freeze extended for 10th consecutive year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the tenth year in a row, Purdue University announced it will not raise tuition for students at its West Lafayette campus. The rate is frozen through at least 2022-23.

Current students are paying rates from the 2012-13 school year — $9,992 per year for Indiana residents and $28,794 for out-of-state students.

Purdue president Mitch Daniels first made the move to freeze tuition in spring of 2013. According to a release from the University, before that, Purdue had raised tuition every year since 1976.

The university said the tuition freeze along with a drop in room and board rates has made Purdue the most affordable Big Ten school. Current students pay less for total cost of attendance than students in 2012.

“We said very early on that we believe strongly that our students and their families deserve a high-value education that they can afford and that we will fit our spending to their budgets — not the other way around,” said Daniels in the release. “Purdue is a national leader in the value of its degrees, and we intend to increase that value further.”

Purdue said by spring of 2023, roughly 60,000 students will have graduated without seeing a single increase in their tuition rates.

The university stated it saw its largest freshman class this year at 8,925 and overall largest student body at 45,869.