WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University students created an ice cream that is set to be released Saturday, Sept. 16 at a football game in the Ross-Ade Stadium, according to a press release sent from the school.

“This ice cream embodies the Purdue spirit,” said Purdue President Mung Chiang. “Thanks to all the Boilermakers involved. It tastes like victory!”

Students from the Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute in the College of Agriculture developed Boiler Chips, a new caramel chocolate chip flavor.

The students from the College of Agriculture also oversaw the production of One Giant Scoop. In One Giant Scoop students used the original vanilla recipe from the Purdue University Creamery that closed in 1969.

In addition to concession stands, the ice cream will be found at Purdue Memorial Union Boilermaker Market and through Purdue Food Co.’s catering operations.

