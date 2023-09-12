WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County court records indicate Ji Min Sha, the suspect arrested in a dorm room murder at Purdue University, has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Sha is accused of stabbing and killing his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, in their dorm room in McCutcheon Hall on Oct. 5. According to previous reports, Sha was taken into custody after calling 911 to report that he had killed his roommate.

Court records show that an order was issued on Monday, Sept. 11 to transfer Sha to the Tippecanoe County Jail. He had been staying at a health institute after previously being found incompetent to stand trial in April.

Before that, Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin ordered in December that Sha’s competency for trial be evaluated further in an effort to deem him fit to stand trial.

Two physicians from Indiana University and Indiana Psychological Services, L.L.C. subsequently determined in March that Sha met the criteria for schizophrenia and that he was unable to comprehend the legal proceedings or contribute to his defense counsel.

Legal proceedings were delayed while Sha received treatment for 90 days to aid him in his defense.

If found guilty of murder, Sha could face between 45 and 65 years in prison.

A status conference has been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29.