Purdue hosting series on pursuing racial justice

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is hosting a series of virtual discussions around racial justice during the 20-21 academic year.

The series, called “Pursuing Racial Justice Together,” is intended to present the campus community with multiple entrance paths to how they can help build a more equitable world.

The discussion series will be held virtually with various speakers starting September 2, with the goal of starting the conversation of defining racial justice and understanding the issues Black Americans face. The main goal of the series will be to move people from “not racist” to “anti-racist” in their everyday lives.

“Anti-racism is a position of not passivity but is active where we do recognize that our systems and our structures are built on frame works that often diminish Black people in particular,” We can’t wait for racism to appear and say hello, here I am. That we have to look for it and weed it out,” Dr. John Gates, Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion at Purdue University said.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Gates about the upcoming series – its goals, importance, hope for progress, and more.