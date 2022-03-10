WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A partnership between tech giant Intel and the Purdue baseball team has the Boilermakers poised to steal more bases than anyone in the Big Ten.

“Somedays you’re going to hit, and some days you’re going to pitch,” said Purdue baseball Head Coach Greg Goff. “One thing speed doesn’t do is take a day off.”

The team is getting faster thanks to Intel’s 3DAT technology. The system uses high resolution cameras, high speed processors, and artificial intelligence to track a player’s biomechanics. It can tell if a player’s running is not showing optimal posture or stride.

Cam Thompson went from being the slowest player on the team last year to one of the fastest now.

“It showed me my form, and how I was running [at] my peak velocity. I was very hunched over, and running kind of at like a down angle. I didn’t realize it at the time,” described Thompson. “I stood up, and it kind of fixed itself. I felt awkward at first, but then I was like, ‘Okay, I know I am moving a lot faster.’”

3DAT was originally created to help TV viewers better understand Olympic track and field events. A Purdue graduate student named Breana Cappuccilli reached out to Intel to see if they would bring the technology to the baseball team. To her suprise, they said, “Yes.”

“I’m old school. I’m an old school guy,” laughed Goff. “They approached me, and said, ‘Hey, we have some technology we would like to use with baseball. We feel it could help your program.’ Once I felt like this was a great, on-the-edge technology, I was like let’s do it.”

“When I started using this technology, it helped me see the adjustments that I needed to make to even get faster,” says outfielder Curtis Washington Jr.

Washington Jr. is already one of the fastest players on the Boilermakers squad. He came to the team after playing at a junior college last year.

“I was third in the nation in stolen bases with 46, and I know if I can do that at this level, it’s going to make some noise,” smiled Washington Jr. “All of my life, all I knew was just run. I didn’t know there was a certain form. Before this technology I was kind of hunched over. If I keep this speed up, and get faster, that’s scary!”

Purdue has their home opener on Thursday against Bellarmine.

As for Cappuccilli, through her work bringing Intel and Purdue together, she now has a job with Intel.