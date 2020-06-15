Indianapolis mayor set to announce IMPD, public safety reforms

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to announce “a new framework for a community-based, data-driven conversation about public safety and policing” at a Monday press conference.

Hogsett will be joined by Anne Milgram of the NYU School of Law Criminal Justice Lab during the 2:30 p.m. announcement, along with City-County Council President Vop Osili and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor.

Milgram’s work emphasizes the use of data, analytics and technology in reforming the delivery of policing services to communities.

Chief Taylor is currently rewriting IMPD general orders regarding “use of force” in the wake of the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the fatal police-action shooting of Dreasjon Reed in Indianapolis.

Before Monday’s announcement, the mayor’s office released the following statement:

Since the start of June, Mayor Hogsett has announced a series of planned changes including an updated Use of Force policy, a review of IMPD’s progressive discipline matrix, and an expansion to the City’s Group Violence Intervention strategy. These announcements join a series of criminal justice and public safety reforms begun in the first term of the Hogsett administration. Over the last four years the department has increased the diversity of its recruiting classes while growing the number of neighborhood beats, promoting more localized community policing. In 2017, IMPD created an Office of Diversity & Inclusion and instituted implicit bias training for all officers. The department has also participated in the creation of the Mobile Crisis Assistance Teams (MCAT) program, which coordinates a joint law enforcement and health professional response to help individuals facing mental health challenges. This work to address mental health and addiction head-on led to the creation of the Assessment and Intervention Center (AIC), a facility designed to divert non-violent, low-level offenders from jail and connect them with treatment and wraparound services. The AIC is slated to open later this year, as the first new facility of the Community Justice Campus. In 2019, Mayor Hogsett and the City-County Council included $1.2 million in the 2020 City-County Budget to fund the rollout of a body worn camera program for all IMPD officers. Implementation of the program will begin in Quarter 3 of this year, with a goal to outfit 100 officers per week with the technology. OFFICE OF MAYOR JOE HOGSETT – CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS