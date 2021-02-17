Public letter written by Newfields employees calls for museum’s CEO to resign following job posting

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of employees Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is asking the museum’s president to step down in response to a controversial job posting.

The group says they don’t trust the leadership of Charles Venable.

Last week, Newfields posted a job opening that said the museum was looking to attract a more diverse audience while “maintaining the museum’s traditional, core, white art audience.”

The museum has since apologized and changed the wording of that posting.

In a public letter, employees say leadership ignored concerns about wording months ago.

Chrystal Ratcliffe, president of the Greater Indianapolis Branch of the NAACP released a statement on Tuesday.

“As one of the nation’s oldest civil rights organizations, we continuously advocate for diversity of thought and expression in all artistic mediums to showcase the uniqueness of a multicultural world. However, these instances illustrate systemic issues are still prevalent at many organizations in our city. The time is overdue for organizations to have uncomfortable but necessary conversations while reviewing their practices and policies, and then create a plan with accountable remedies to eliminate systemic racism through not only their words, but their actions.”

A representative from Newfields tells us they are working on an official response.