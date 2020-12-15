Public invited to virtual public meetings Tuesday on I-465 project

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings Tuesday on the southeast I-465 transportation system management operations.

The first meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Follow this link. It will be under meeting number 146 115 8777. The meeting password is INDOTmeeting465!

You can also join toll-free by phone. Call (833) 752-1090 then enter access code 146 115 8777.

The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. Follow this link for access. The meeting number is 146 374 6071. The password is INDOTmeeting465!

To join toll-free by phone, call (833) 752-1090. The access code will be 146 374 6071.

The purpose of these public meetings is to give people a chance to comment on the preliminary plans for the proposed changes to the southeast portion of I-465 from the

I-65 interchange on the west to the I-70 interchange on the east.

INDOT said the project is needed due to the safety and congestion issues in the corridor.