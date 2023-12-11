INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Public Health Director Doctor Virigina Caine hosted a “Youth Violence Prevention Call to Action” as the city of Indianapolis prepares to wrap up what very well may be a record year for juvenile gun wound deaths and injuries.

As of today, at least 21 children have died as a result of gunshot wounds and more than 60 are recovering from firearms injuries in 2023, according to IMPD.

That figure doesn’t take into account the children who have died as the result of or were wounded by gunfire elsewhere in Marion County.

”How do I get this community to understand that this is a major issue for all of us?” asked Dr. Caine. ”I don’t want this to become such a normal part of our life that it doesn’t raise our consciousness. We’ve got to do something about this. I’m trying to do a call to action.”

Caine summoned approximately 80 stakeholders, from educators and teens to mentors, health care professionals, political leaders and juvenile justice officials, to the Ivy Tech campus where a wide range of contributing issues leading to childhood gunshot violence and injuries were raised and promised solutions were announced.

”We have to identify more resources and we have to make a major investment, but in order to do that, does the average citizen understand about the statistics that are impacting our youth and our children, and I’m not sure that they do,” said Caine. ”Can I meet with policymakers and ask about how can we address social determinants together because they can be risk factors that are creating a lot of these issues? Can I identify enough service providers that are culturally and appropriately trained in order to provide proper counseling in order to help our youth who may be at risk?”

Assistant Professor Lauren Magee of Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs addressed what she called data silos in the law enforcement, emergency response and medical fields that thwart researchers attempting to paint a statistical picture of the gun violence challenge facing Indianapolis’ children and find a solution.

City County Councilwoman La Keisha Jackson, who represents the city’s far east side, indicated that the council could find money to help researchers merge their data.

Magee also told the attendees that her research with gunshot wound survivors and families indicates an excessive level of anxiety, PTSD and depression among those who are witnesses to or victims of gun violence.

“These young people are going through very much adult situations right now,” said Brandon Randall of True Colors Indy, who mentors high-risk youth involved in the juvenile justice system. “I work with several students who are homeless or being evicted or their lights are cut off. They have no food. And we expect young people to navigate trauma when they have access to weapons, low coping skills and not a whole lot of support and sustainability within the community. That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Dewayne Proctor, 15, is a participant in the New B.O.Y. program following his separation from school after a gun arrest, who said he has lost three friends in the last year to gun violence and nine overall during his young life.

”Kids feel like they’re all alone out here. They feel like they don’t have nobody,” he said. ”Too much of what y’all say would go over kids’ heads so I try to be like the middleman to help kids and parents connect and they understand better.”

Juvenile fatal gunshot victims account for roughly 10 percent of IMPD’s homicide totals for 2023, a year when violent crime is trending downward.

”If we’re talking about how homicides are down, well, it’s not when it comes to kids,” said Randall. ”We need other funders and other foundations to collectively work together to support the work people are doing every day and I think we haven’t tapped into that like we need to but that is a call to action for funders, for corporate investors, philanthropists, we have to expand the funding and not just rely on one or two sources of that if we’re going to be effective.”

Dr. Caine said this kickoff summit was just the first step as she will take the youth gun violence prevention message to the Statehouse, the City-County Council, charitable donors and grant funders to seek financial commitments to elevating the “public health crisis” of juvenile gun injuries in an attempt to literally stop the bleeding and solve root causes of violence in young lives.

”Things such as social determinants of health, are we making sure that we are addressing food insecurity?” she asked. “I don’t want to have someone who has been hungry for five days thinking that, ‘I have to get a gun and rob somebody in order to feed myself.’ What’s the state of housing look like, if I want to receive counseling and I have no insurance, where can I go for someone to counsel me who understands my environment and my lifestyle?”

Dr. Caine said MCPHD will soon launch a platform clearinghouse of information for parents, youth and the community to access resources to address the violence issue.

”Where can any person go and find out what are the activities related to violence? If I wanted to put my kid into a violence prevention program, where could I find that information easy enough in order to do that and I can contact somebody?” she said. ”We’re going to launch a huge software platform that will list all of the organizations, whether they’re faith-based group systems, civic organizations, we’re doing violence prevention activities, what those activities are, what’s on the calendar if someone’s having a summit or a meeting, we’re going to place that on our software calendar. That’s gonna be a first start for us.”

Last summer Dr. Caine said she would consider approaching the council to declare juvenile gunshot injuries a public health emergency in Marion County which would provide access to more funding, resources and programming.

”I think what we’re hopeful for is we will see elected officials put their campaign strategies where their mouth is. A lot of people ran on public safety but there weren’t a lot of elected officials here today,” said Randall. ”We have to not tap dance or appease peoples’ emotions and how people feel because kids are dying every day.”

True Colors Indy will hold a youth violence prevention conference, moderated by 30 young people, at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center on Feb. 10, 2024, with the anticipation that 200 adults will attend to hear what Indianapolis teens have to say about how gun violence has impacted their lives.

”We all in this together,” said Proctor, who describes himself as a “middleman” between children and adults so that they might be able to better understand each other. “Ain’t nobody in this by theyself. If we all come together, we can all get something done.”