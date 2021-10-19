Public asked to help locate missing Danville man

DANSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Danville are working to locate a missing man.

Andrew Russell Stevens is a 31-year-old man who is 6’2″ and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The last known contact with Stevens was around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11. Police say he was last seen driving a silver 1996 Lincoln Town Car bearing Indiana license plate PBJ521.

While Stevens lives and works in Danville, police say he also has ties to the Lawrence area.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, Danville police ask you to please contact their anonymous tip line at 317-745-3001 or the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.