Psychiatric patient at northwest Indiana hospital kills retired cop working as security guard

MUNSTER, Ind. – A psychiatric patient at Munster Community Hospital disarmed a retired officer working as a security guard and killed the man, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

The incident began around 1 a.m. Tuesday when two retired sheriff’s officers who were working as security responded to reports of a psychiatric patient beating a nurse.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez told the Northwest Indiana Times the patient was “beating the nurse pretty badly.”

A struggle between the patient and one of the officers ensued, and the patient grabbed the officer’s gun from his belt and shot and killed him. The other officer returned fire and killed the patient.

The patient and the officer haven’t been identified yet.