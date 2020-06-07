Protesters make themselves heard outside Indy mayor’s house early Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Protesters wrote messages on their vehicles and made themselves heard outside Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s house early Sunday morning.

Hundreds gathered in their cars around 5 a.m. to demonstrate against racial injustice and police brutality and to demand that police be held accountable. The procession of vehicles traveled to Mayor Hogsett’s house where they honked horns, beat drums and chanted. No one exited the mayor’s home.

Around 7 a.m., the group headed back to where they first met on the city’s north side to reflect on the life of Dreasjon Reed, who was gunned down by IMPD 31 days ago after leading police on a chase. Protesters have been calling on the police department to release the names of the officers involved in Reed’s death.

By 8 a.m., the protest had wrapped up, however, protesters said their fight is far from over.

“Mayor Joe Hogsett, he’s the one that set the curfew. He’s the one that stood with the people yesterday and still put a curfew on us and still had police in riot gear, and we were still peaceful at the end of the day,” said protester Kyra Jay. “If you’re an ally, why do you have a curfew? If you’re an ally, why don’t you give us something? Give us something, and he hasn’t gave us anything.”

Sunday morning’s demonstration marked the 10th consecutive day of protests in Indianapolis after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked worldwide outrage.