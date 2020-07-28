Protesters gather at Statehouse to voice opposition to Indiana’s mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – Today marks the second day of Indiana’s statewide mask mandated. On Monday, about 50 protesters gathered at the Indiana Statehouse to protest the mandate, saying it’s unconstitutional.

“He has deprived business owners of their livelihoods, he has destroyed families,” Andy Lyons, protest organizer, said.

Initially the governor said there would be criminal penalties for not wearing a mask. On Friday, the governor announced those who violate the order would not face jail time or a fine.