Protesters camp outside Monroe County Courthouse in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — What started as a few tents turned into over 20 people camping out overnight outside the Monroe County Courthouse, staying put in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“In this community there are very many people that are willing to spend a lot of time to make sure black voices are heard and to let people know that black lives matter,” said Prasad Rajamani. He says he spent the last 11 days sleeping on the courthouse lawn.

Saying names like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Dreasjon Reed, those protesting say they pitched the tents to show that black lives matter all day and all night.

“We just have to make sure that this moment isn’t just a moment. We need to make sure it’s a movement,” said Patrick Ford, an organizer with Enough is Enough.

A notice posted on the courthouse doors demanded all camping equipment be taken down by Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. due to a county ordinance. Ford and Rajamani said most of the campers are packing up and plan to leave before that deadline. They have also been told deputies could ask them to leave by Tuesday at 10 p.m. due to an ordinance that prohibits people from courthouse property between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, a large group of about 100 protesters joined them in support, and they hadn’t been asked to leave yet.

“You see people of every race out here in support of black lives,” Ford said of the crowd. “It’s touching, but what I tell people is at the end of the day when all these protests and marches are over, they need to make sure they’re still having these conversations.”

The protesters held signs and banners saying “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund BPD.” Many of the cars driving by honked in support of the protesters, who say they hope their action leads to long-term change.

“As long as we continue to have these conversations, have those awkward moments, that’s the only way we’re going to change anything,” Ford said.