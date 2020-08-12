Prosecutor announces charges in IMPD use-of-force incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce an update involving a police use of force incident that occurred on May 31st in downtown Indianapolis.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed live here.

The announcement comes after The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released the names of the officers that were involved in the May 31st incident.

Sergeant David Kinsey (20-year veteran), Officer Conrad Simpson (18-year veteran), Officer Johnathan Horlock (5-year veteran) and Officer Nathanial Schauwecker (8-year veteran) were named by IMPD Chief Randal Taylor on August 7.

Currently, no criminal charges have been filed against the officers.

Marion County residents, Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding filed a lawsuit against four members of IMPD following their violent arrest during the downtown protest.

The arrests were captured on video by a FOX59 photographer after the curfew went into effect on May 31.

Mears previously said he is considering criminal charges against IMPD officers for their actions during the weekend riots that rocked downtown Indianapolis, though he did not specify which incident was under review at the time.