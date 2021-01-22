Prosecutor says no charges against IMPD officers involved in deadly shooting of 19-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS – Four Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers will not face charges for a deadly May shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said there was “no legal basis” for charges stemming from the May 2020 shooting of 19-year-old McHale Rose.

According to a statement from the prosecutor’s office, the officers’ actions “do not meet Indiana’s legal standard to support criminal charges.”

Rose’s family has been informed of the decision.

Rose was fatally shot around 1:30 a.m. on May 7, 2020. It happened in the 2200 block of Woodglen Drive on the north side.

The scene was roughly two miles north of the shooting eight hours earlier that killed Dreasjon Reed.

The incident started with a 911 call from Rose in which he reported a burglary in progress. IMPD officers David Loyal, Pepper Eldridge, Andrew Guzman, and Joseph Maxey were the first to arrive on scene, according to investigators.

After placing the 911 call, Rose went live on Instagram. The broadcast showed him with a rifle; those in the comments of his Instagram feed told Rose to “chill out” and put down his gun, but Rose said, “Tell everybody I love ‘em and I’m sorry. I gotta go. I gotta go.”

He also told the audience that he’d called the police himself.

About eight minutes after the IMPD officers arrived, officers relayed that shots had been fired. All four officers said Rose had fired at them and they’d fired back.

Cell phone video of the incident showed Rose lying with his rifle and being instructed to drop his weapon and roll away from it. For a time, Rose does roll away before going back to the gun. He then appears to point it at officers before two gunshots are heard.

From the prosecutor’s report:

The evidence shows that McHale Rose called 911 to falsely report a burglary while armed with an AK-47-style rifle. Prior to the shooting, Mr. Rose recorded himself holding a rifle and telling those watching that he called the police and that: “The police is coming bro. I gotta do this.” While still recording, Mr. Rose loaded the rifle. Shortly before the police arrived, Mr. Rose said: “Just know, I love y’all bro.” When the police got to the apartment, Mr. Rose opened fire. The officers reported that Mr. Rose shot first and that they returned fire.

The prosecutor’s office concluded that officers were defending themselves when they fired:

The death of a young man is a loss to the entire community. That his death occurred during an interaction with police makes plain the need for transparency and accountability. That is why the Prosecutor’s Office’s decision is driven by impartial, objective evidence. Unfortunately, Mr. Rose’s conduct necessitated that the police defend themselves. The unbiased evidence shows that Mr. Rose shot first and police returned fire in self-defense. Based on that information, the Prosecutor’s Office will not file charges in this case.