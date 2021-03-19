Prosecutor finds deadly officer-involved shooting in Seymour justified

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office found the deadly November officer-involved shooting in Seymour justified.

The Indiana State Police said the incident began around 8:30 p.m on November 1, when two officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to a report of theft at the Wal-Mart at 1600 East Tipton Street.

Officers arrived to find the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jason S. Cline, of Beech Grove, near the Speedway gas station with a shopping cart that contained suspected stolen property. As the officers approached Cline, he abandoned the cart and fled westbound and eventually northbound across Tipton Street, according to state police. He then entered a deep ditch in front of the Taco Bell near Tipton Street at Burkhart Boulevard.

ISP says the evidence indicates that the officers caught up to Cline and attempted to take him into custody, but he continued to resist arrest while police tried to place handcuffs on him. Cline then “produced a handgun and pointed it at the officers,” state police said in a release.

Both officers fired their handguns and struck Cline. The handgun in Cline’s possession was found to be loaded and had been reported stolen, according to state police.

The officers then provided medical attention to Cline before he was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where he died from his injuries.

The Jackson County Prosecutor said upon reviewing the case, he found the use of deadly force justifiable in defense of themselves and each other. There is no criminal liability on the part of the officers.