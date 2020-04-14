Prosecutor files formal charges against man accused of killing IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of murdering IMPD Officer Breann Leath.

Elias Dorsey, 27, is charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of criminal confinement, and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

One count of attempted murder and the criminal confinement and battery charges are in connection with the events alleged to have taken place prior to officers’ arrival and the shooting of the woman who was in the apartment with him.

The additional three counts of attempted murder were filed for the alleged shooting at three other officers who were outside the door of the apartment.

Dorsey made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. It was a virtual appearance due to coronavirus concerns.

During his hearing, Dorsey entered an automatic plea of not guilty on all charges.

He is being held without bond, and a no contact order was filed for the witnesses involved.

The judge said the murder charge has a potential of up to 65 years in prison. Each attempted murder charge carried a potential of up to 40 years in prison. The criminal confinement charge has a potential of up to 16 years, and the bodily injury charge has the potential for one year.

When the judge asked Dorsey if he planned to hire an attorney or if he would like to be assigned a public defender, he initially said neither and insisted on representing himself. But he later said he spoke with his family about hiring a lawyer.

He never looked at the screen during his appearance, and he kept closing his eyes and shaking his head.

He will have a review of council hearing on May 6. The judge said they will address the lawyer situation at that time.

His trial date is set for August 17.

The shooting occurred Thursday, April 9 just before 3 p.m. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, near E. 21st Street and N. Franklin Road on a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman. The dispatcher also noted the man thought someone was trying to kill him and might be mentally ill.

Court documents say Dorsey heard the woman he was with telling someone else where they were over the phone, and he heard that woman say, “You need to come get him.”

He claims not long after he heard a knock on the door, and police say he started shooting at them through the apartment door.

Documents say Officer Leath was shot twice in the head.

Investigators recovered eight rifle cartridges on scene.

After Dorsey was taken into custody, he told detectives he smoked pot earlier that day, and he thought the woman he was with was trying to set him up

The woman inside the apartment with him was also shot, and she is expected to be okay.

“As always in these types of situations, death penalty and life without parole are options that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is going to consider. We will not make a decision regarding those enhancements or those charges until we’ve had the opportunity to discuss this matter with our law enforcement partners, the Leath family, and others in the community,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.