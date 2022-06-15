MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman will not face charges after the prosecutor ruled that she acted in self-defense when she shot and killed an intruder in 2021.

The ruling comes after an investigation into a shooting in the 1400 block of East 7th Street. The homeowner called the police to report an unknown person was trying to enter the home.

When police arrived, they found a person who died from an apparent gunshot wound. The occupants of the home were not injured.

On Wednesday, the Marion County prosecutor’s office released its findings in the case. The investigation determined that the homeowner fired her handgun in defense of herself, her child, and to stop the attack on her home.

The investigation revealed that the person trying to break into her home, Ke’yon Davis, had previously attempted to break into her home. Around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, the homeowner heard someone outside trying to break in through a window.

The homeowner called 911 and made a report. When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone outside. They told the homeowner that they would establish extra patrols. Within six hours, the document states, the homeowner again heard someone outside trying to get in. This time the intruder was trying to get in through the kitchen window.

The homeowner saw hands lifting the window and the document states she fired her handgun at the window as a “warning shot.” After calling 911, an officer responded and found Davis lying on the ground a few feet from the window.

Officers also found there was finger or handprints on at least four of the windows. Under one window, the document states there was a cinderblock placed seemingly to be used as a stool to look inside. Shoeprints by the window and around the home matched Davis’ shoes.

The document states Davis had a backpack with various items including a stolen laptop. Toxicology tests found Davis’ blood indicated the presence of designer opioids and fentanyl. Police do not know why Davis was trying to break into the home.

“The only person who truly knows why he attempted to break and enter is Davis himself and he is deceased,” the document states.

Had Davis survived, the office says he would have faced multiple felony charges including attempted burglary, attempted residential entry, and theft.