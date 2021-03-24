Proposed IPS transportation changes would have more students walking to class or riding IndyGo buses

INDIANAPOLIS – More students will walk to school or ride IndyGo buses as part of an Indianapolis Public Schools proposal to reduce transportation costs.

The district faces a $15 million budget shortfall, according to Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. The changes are aimed at cutting transportation costs and, as a result, reducing the impact of the shortfall on classroom instruction.

Under the proposal for the 2021-2022 school year, IPS would make two key changes:

Some high school students would be transferred from yellow bus service to IndyGo, reducing the number of yellow bus routes needed for student transport.

The existing board policy regarding school walk zones would be executed at every school across the district, further reducing the number of bus routes required.

“We want to ensure that we have excellent ways for them to get to and from school each day, with the past three years engaged in this partnership with IndyGo, which really provided expanded access to our city along with activities at schools,” Johnson said during a media call Wednesday.

The plan is expected to save between $3 million and $4 million, according to IPS estimates.

“We know we have a public transit system that can serve our students well, so we believe we don’t need to duplicate services if we have an existing system that can serve students well and help us ensure we’re not having to negatively impact and reduce the quality of services in our school buildings,” she said.

IPS has run a pilot program with IndyGo for three years. Under the program, high school students at Arsenal Tech, Crispus Attucks, George Washington and Shortridge high schools received an annual IndyGo pass as part of their student ID.

The pass provides the students with universal access to IndyGo’s network at no cost. The district—and students—said the program gives students flexibility and allows them to reach other parts of the city.

The walk zone policy has been on the books since 1998, according to school officials. However, it hasn’t been fully enforced. IPS said it would utilize additional crossing guards where they’re needed.

During the current school year, IPS enforced the policy at 13 schools. Next school year, the policy will be enforced at all K-12 schools.

Here are the students considered “walkers” under the policy:

K-6 students who reside 1 mile or less from their school.

7-8 students who reside 1.25 miles or less from their school.

9-12 students who reside 1.5 miles or less from their school.

Transportation may be provided for students who live within the walking distance guidelines when physical barriers prevent safe travel to school (i.e. busy intersections) or required because of a qualifying medical condition of the student.

The IndyGo plan will be presented to the school board next month. The walk zone policy doesn’t require board approval since it is an existing policy. Find more information here.