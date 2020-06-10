Proposed 5G towers raise concerns in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Faster internet and better cell phone service…two things everyone wants in Central Indiana, but they come at a cost.

We’re not just talking about what you’ll see on your cell phone bill.

Cell phone companies are upgrading to a bigger bandwidth: 5G cell service. To do that, they must install massive cell phone towers across Central Indiana and more specifically, in your neighborhoods.

The cell phone towers are a controversial topic in fishers right now. Citywide, cellular companies like Verizon have proposed 400 towers, some of those right in front of people’s houses.

For the past couple of months, the mayor has been fighting the telecom companies and trying to get them to install the towers in different locations.



“The vast majority do not have the zoning in place so literally, these 5G cell towers can go anywhere in their community and they will have no recourse whatsoever,” Scott Fadness, Fishers mayor said.

Most cities have no control over where 5G cell towers go and people won’t be notified ahead of time.

It’s one of several reasons people reached out to the CBS4 problem solvers.

We did some digging and found out not only have state lawmakers paved the way for these cell towers, the Federal Communications Commission has as well.

Eric White and his neighbors in Indianapolis’ North Willow Farms neighborhood are finding that out the hard way.

“We didn’t become aware of it because someone reached out to us or let us know, it just happened to be there was a public notice and out of nowhere,” White said.



As of the time of this report, Indy has more than 4,300 cell towers listed. They’re all in a different stage of installation. Some will look like wooden utility poles. Others will look more light posts. Each are supposedly going into residential neighborhoods.

The city says it is reviewing pending applications but cannot comment further. The companies behind the towers are not willing to speak either.



“It’s been kind of a wild goose chase for you guys. Eric: That’s the polite way of saying it,” White said.

White, being the homeowner association president, now has his lawyer involved. But they won’t be bringing up any health concerns.

The FCC has already said that a non-issue and will not deter companies from building these towers. White is hoping since North Willow Farms was designed and developed as a park with all underground utilities, that the government, possibly a judge. Agrees and prohibits any cell towers from the area.

If you’d like to see where these cell towers are proposed and how close it will be to your house, you can visit the map of active permits here. For more information about the Fishers 5G tower deployment, click here.