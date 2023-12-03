INDIANAPOLIS — Let’s get ready to rumble!

Indianapolis will have its professional fight night on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Arsenal Technical High School. The boxing event, Naptown Rumble, will be hosted by Hoosier and professional boxer Anthony Sims Jr.

“It’s my obligation to come back to create opportunity in the city where it all started,” said Sims. “There’s so much talent, but there’s no platforms for fighters to showcase their skills.”

The four-hour-long event will allow boxers to demonstrate their dominance in the ring. The fight will feature intense battles between Indianapolis’ Pablo Sanchez and Brandon ‘The Chosen One’ Johnson.

The mission of the boxing event is to “encourage kids to put the guns down and the gloves up, promoting a safe and more positive path for them,” according to Sims’ company, Magic Promotions.

Sims stated that boxing “teaches you strategy, teaches you self-control, it teaches you discipline.” He also said that boxing teaches kids art.

Anthony Sims Jr.

“The boxing I learned is like an art. What do painters paint on? A Canvas. A boxing ring is called a canvas; it’s made out of the same material. It’s the same as art,” said Sims. “Guys get knocked out, there’s blood on the ring, there’s water spots in the corner. If a guy gets knocked and his face hits the ground, you can see the imprint of his bloody face. It’s really a portrait.” said Sims.

The doors to Naptown Rumble open at 6:30 p.m., and the fight starts at 7 p.m. on 1500 East Michigan Street. Tickets range from $50 to $150 for the family-friendly event for all ages.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, please view here.