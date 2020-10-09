Extended interview: What it’s like to be a COVID ‘long hauler’

This Indiana man explains the symptoms that have lasted months after he tested negative for COVID-19

This Indiana man is among a growing number of otherwise healthy people who report COVID-19 symptoms long after they’ve tested negative.

In this extended interview, he explains the signs and symptoms he first experienced with COVID, plus the unusual symptoms that are lingering months later.

We agreed not to show him or name him because he was concerned about his employer finding out.

