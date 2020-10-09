COVID-19 ‘long haulers’ links and resources

Where to start for more information on lingering coronavirus symptoms

Little is known about how long it takes people with milder, outpatient COVID-19 symptoms to return to their usual state of health, according to the CDC.

In a recent multi-state phone survey, 35% of patients who fit that description reported they had not returned to previous health 2-3 weeks after testing positive.

The CDC cautions that COVID-19 can result in prolonged illness, even among young adults with no underlying chronic medical conditions.

