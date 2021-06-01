Probationary officer with Speedway police arrested for OWI

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–The Speedway Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a probationary officer Tuesday.

According to SPD, Probationary Police Officer Brandon Thompson was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) on June 1.

The department said Thompson has been an officer with SPD since February 16, 2021.

SPD said the incident occurred earlier this morning on Lawndale Avenue just north of Rockville Road.

IMPD responded and arrested Thompson who now faces a preliminary charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

SPD said Thompson was not on duty, nor was he operating a police vehicle at the time.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will determine formal charges, and Thompson has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.