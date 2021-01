(WJW)– The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $490 million after no ticket was sold that matched all six numbers in the $447 million jackpot Tuesday night.

The winning numbers are 20, 43, 51, 55 and 57, with the Mega Ball 4.

If someone did match all six numbers, the cash option was $339.6 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million with the next drawing Wednesday night.