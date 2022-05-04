TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — In a case of every vote counts, a primary election race came down to a single deciding vote in Tipton County.

Sheriff Tony Frawley is currently serving his second term in office. Due to term limits, voters in the county are deciding who Frawley’s replacement will be.

On the Democratic side, Deputy Matthew Tebbe won the nomination over Deputy Travis Rhoades.

The Republican side was another story entirely. Korey Henderson, a deputy for the department was up against Lea Stout, a matron for the Tipton County Jail. Tuesday's election came down to one vote between the two.

Tipton County Republican party members we spoke to Tuesday night expressed surprise at how close the race ended. One party official told us they expected a recount would be sought.

We reached out to the Tipton County Clerk's office for comment. They responded by saying they are conducting a canvas of the election.

We are currently conducting a canvas of our Election. Final results of all elections in the State of IN are certified and reported to the Indiana Election Division on May 16th.

We also reached out to the Tipton County Republican Party Chair. We will update this story if we receive a response.