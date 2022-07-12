INDIANAPOLIS — Prices and the full lineup have been announced for the two-day All IN Music & Arts Festival over Labor Day weekend.

If you buy before July 18, single-day tickets will cost $99.50. The price will increase to $109.50 afterward. Two-day tickets will cost $159.50 until July 19. The price for tickets sold beyond that date has not been disclosed.

The festival, which will be hosted at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on September 3 and 4, features performers like Daryl Hall & John Oates, Portugal. The Man, Cage The Elephant, and Death Cab For Cutie.

The festival will also features “dreamsets” for the Allman Brothers and Tom Petty, which organizers describe as “epic celebrations of iconic songs featuring very special guests.” Organizers say to “expect surprises. Big ones.”

There will be a limited amount of space for RV, car, and tent camping for anyone who wishes to stay overnight. Availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will also be local food and beverages, a giant beer garden with local craft breweries, beer stations, and cocktail bars.

Tickets are available exclusively at the All IN festival website.