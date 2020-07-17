Press conference, prayer service to be held family of woman killed on canal

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of an Indianapolis woman killed on the city’s downtown canal last week will hold a press conference and prayer vigil Thursday.

Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot and killed Sunday, July 5, leaving behind a three-year-old son.

The event will be held by members of the Doty Whitaker family and the “Justice for Jessica” group.

The prayer service will be led by Rev. Mark J. Powell (D-IN).

Police released surveillance photos of the incident Wednesday, in the hopes that someone in the public can identify the suspect’s group.

According to her fiance Jose Ramirez, the shooting started over some racially charged language. Ramirez claimed he and Whitaker and two other people were hanging out along the canal when someone in their group used a slang version of the N-word.

Ramirez said that word prompted a confrontation by a group of strangers in which the suspect’s group shouted “Black Lives Matter” and either Whitaker or someone in her group replied that “All Lives Matter”.

Eventually the two sides separated because they realized they were both armed. The groups then fist bumped and walked away from each other.

However, minutes later Ramirez claims the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.

“It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Clair waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez admitted he returned fire, but didn’t hit anyone.

“We’re going through a lot. The three-year-old boy doesn’t even understand really,” said Ramirez. “I just want justice for Jessica and her son and her family.”

Anyone with information on the case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.