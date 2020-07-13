Press conference held by attorneys for 2 involved Lake Monroe incident

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Attorneys representing two people involved in an incident at Lake Monroe on July 4th will hold a press conference Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The incident was captured on video went viral and gained national attention last week.

Vauhxx Booker, a black man, claimed in a Facebook post a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property at Lake Monroe in Monroe County.

Attorneys with The Criminal Defense Team: Baldwin, Perry & Kamish will address claims made by Booker against their clients, Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord.

Attorney Andrew Baldwin provided the following statement:

There is a grand awakening regarding racial injustice happening in all of our communities. This is long overdue. It is deplorable that a person would be targeted because of his or her race. It is equally deplorable for a person to use his race as a weapon and to arouse public passion over a false allegation. Mr. Booker has created a false narrative that he is perpetuating with the media, and in doing so, Mr. Booker is harming innocent people. Those innocent people have passed polygraphs. We challenge Mr. Booker to take one. Copies of the polygraph report and a fact sheet will be available. It is time that the truth be told and balanced reporting begin. Mr. Booker needs to tell the truth about punching people and apologize to the people he has harmed and to all real victims of racism because he has diminished them. Also, those who were there with Mr. Booker and know the truth should also come out and tell the truth. Mr. Booker was the instigator and agitator. There was no problem until Mr. Booker returned for no legitimate reason. He was the aggressor and became threatening. Mr. Booker was the first to throw punches. Mr. Booker was then restrained. Not beaten. Restrained. For his own safety and the safety of others. He then started race baiting. Then stuck around after his alleged “near lynching” to video his “attackers”. We live in an age of rush to judgement. Please don’t. Investigate the facts. Find the guy in the green shirt and beg him to tell the truth! Find the truth.