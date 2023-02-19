INDIANAPOLIS — Several different Indianapolis organizations and businesses are hosting events to mark President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 20.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is offering free track tours with the purchase of general admission tickets to celebrate President’s Day this year.

Visitors can enjoy a “Kiss the Bricks” tour, which features a full lap around the legendary track and a visit to the Yard of Bricks.

These tours typically cost $10 but will be free throughout the federal holiday.

Museum admission tickets cost $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and are free for ages 6 and under.

The museum will be operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be reserved online in advance using this link: imsmuseum.org/event/freetours. The museum is located at 4750 W. 16 St.

Spend Presidents’ Day at the home of Indiana’s only president



Come spend the day at the home of Benjamin Harrison, Indiana’s only president.

The Presidential Site is hosting ‘Live! President’s Day’ from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The interactions include live actors who provide their own rendition of the year 1891 when Harrison was serving in the second year of his presidential term.

Guests can tour the 23rd president’s 1874 Italianate Victorian home throughout the presentation.

Tours are offered every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required. The site can be found at 1230 N. Delaware St.

Free admission at Conner Prairie

Visitors can learn about the history of the presidency by interacting with past presidents and first ladies.

All President’s Day-themed events will occur inside the welcome center on site. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. The address is 13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers.

