President of Notre Dame tests positive for coronavirus

University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins says a prayer during a Saint Patrick’s Day breakfast at the Naval Observatory on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on the university’s website.

In an email to student, Jenkins said, “I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have. I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so.”

Jenkins appeared at the White House Saturday with President Trump for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a former Notre Dame law professor and current judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jenkins also said in the email, “After returning to campus, I consulted the Notre Dame Wellness Center and was advised to monitor carefully and report any COVID-19 symptoms. In an abundance of caution, I have decided also to quarantine in accordance with University protocols.”