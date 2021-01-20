President Biden’s COVID plan during first 100 days in office, how it impacts Indiana

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he lays out his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy at the Queen theater January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden says he is not wasting any time when it comes to taking action. He has made a number of promises on what he hopes to accomplish in his first 100 days in office.

When it comes to COVID-19, he hopes to rejoin the world health organization and issue a mask mandate on federal property and inter-state travel.

“The new mask mandate is unlikely to make a major dent in Indiana numbers on a daily basis since we’ve been living in a mask mandate for a while. But I do think that nationally we probably will see some impact of the new policy will impact those states without a mask mandate at the state level,” said Regenstrief Institute, Director of Public Health Informatics, Dr. Brian Dixon.

Indiana has been under a mask mandate since last summer. Dr. Dixon says the state initially saw a decrease in the spread and it shows in the research.

President Biden is also hoping to continue lending a helping hand to Americans by is extend nationwide restrictions on evictions and foreclosures.

“Obviously, anybody that’s out of work and is unable to pay their rent will benefit from not having an eviction notice given to them. On the other side of the coin though, people are being given a tremendous amount of cash from the government, unemployment benefits are up,” said University of Indianapolis, Associate Professor of Finance, Dr. Matt Will.

People haven’t been evicted due to the current order in place but for the past several months. Indiana has also provided additional rental assistance programs to assist Hoosiers when federal funds dwindled or when discussions were in place.

“There’s some good parts and some bad parts in the 1.9 trillion-dollar proposal that he put forward. There’s some good parts like COVID relief, vaccine funding, unemployment boosting, the rental assistance that we just talked about,” said Dr. Will.

When it comes to vaccinations the President wants 100 million shots administered during his first 100 days in office. The Indiana State Department of Health is on board.

“We are ready for it. Our sites that are currently vaccinating have the ability to double, some of them triple the amount of through put that they’re doing,” said Indiana State Department of Health, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

In addition, the President wants to create more vaccination sites, increase supply, and get the national guard to assist with mobile sites.

Again, Indiana is saying its ready and can handle the load, but they need more vaccines.

“We already have mass vaccination sites across the state they’re just not having those super high numbers and it’s because the amount of vaccine that we’re receiving,” said Dr. Weaver.

Right now, the state says it is advising local health departments not to hold back any vaccines, use them as soon as you get them.