WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance has been approved in Indiana in the wake of deadly tornadoes and storms that swept through the state between March 31 and April 1.

This federal aid will boost local efforts that have been underway at the state and local levels as communities continue to rebuild.

The announcement means that federal aid will be made available to individuals, families and businesses affected by the storms residing in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.

Gov. Holcomb shared an update on his Facebook page about the federal aid that will now be available to Indiana shortly after the announcement was made.

“I received word President Biden has approved our disaster declaration. We’re grateful for this action that will help thousands of Hoosiers and many communities that sustained damages from the historic tornado event that swept across the state with additional assistance as they continue to recover and rebuild their homes and lives.”

This funding will come in the form of grants for temporary housing, repairs for damaged homes, loans to help cover uninsured properties and other resources aimed at helping individuals and businesses most affected by the devastating storms.

Any residents who experienced property losses in the mentioned areas are encouraged to apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362.