DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A pregnant woman and her child died in a crash in Delaware County Thursday night, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 32 and Truitt Road.

According to investigators, a woman in a Chevrolet Impala was stopped at the left turn lane on S.R. 32 when a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the rear of her car. The force of the crash forced the Impala about “122 feet,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman died on the way to the hospital. She was six months pregnant. Medics delivered her baby, but the child died at the hospital. The woman has not been identified, but police said she lived in Delaware County.

The driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. One other person was in the car with the driver. Neither were seriously hurt.