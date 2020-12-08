‘Precious cargo’: FedEx helps get rescued mountain lion cubs from California to Ohio zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Three rescued mountain lion cubs are getting settled in at their new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

FedEx helped get them there safely from California this week. The cubs were rescued from the wildfires in California.

A male cub named Captain Cal was found wandering alone by firefighters in September.

He was treated at the Oakland Zoo for severe burns and a hurt limb.

He was introduced to two sister cubs found after another California wildfire.

The Oakland Zoo shared a video of their special cargo on their way to Ohio.

The zoo said FedEx provided complimentary transport for the three cubs and their caregivers.

“Captain Cal and the girls received top-notch service on their early morning journey from our Vet Hospital to Oakland International Airport, and on to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium by dinnertime,” the Oakland Zoo said. “Thank you FedEx!”

The Columbus Zoo will be introducing the cubs to its mountain lion Jessie, who is 17 years old and blind. They will be residents in the zoo’s North America habitat.

The sister cubs will be named in the coming weeks.

“Thank you FedEx and Oakland Zoo for the safe transport of this precious cargo!” the Columbus Zoo said.