Prayer vigil set for Wednesday, classes canceled after deadly crash kills 7-year-old student

INDIANAPOLIS — A prayer vigil is set for Wednesday night at 7:50, or sunset, at the intersection of Ritter and East Washington.

That’s after a 7 year old was hit and killed in a crash. Two adults were also seriously injured.

We’re told one of the adults, a crossing guard, is now at home recovering, according to their spouse.

According to a police report, the 7-year-old girl was also a student at George W. Julian School 57, which is nearby where the crash happened.

Police say all victims were in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, and two cars were involved. Officials say the drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with police. Police have not shared information regarding charges.

Classes are canceled at the school for Wednesday. Crisis teams will be available for students, staff and families starting at 9 a.m.

A memorial, filled with candles, flowers and stuffed animals, is also placed on the steps of the school.