INDIANAPOLIS — Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

Both tickets were worth $50,000. One was sold at Speedy Food, located at 3510 S Meridian St in Indianapolis. The other was purchased at Giant Indiana No. 835 at 8533 Lakeshore Dr in Newburgh.

The winning entries matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing. Saturday’s numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 with a Powerball of 19.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app. Hoosier Lottery officials encourage all Powerball winners to ensure their tickets are in safe places, consider meeting with financial advisors and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to reach $1.55 billion ahead of Monday’s drawing. The total is the third-largest in the game’s history.

Thirty-nine Hoosiers have won the Powerball since the contest launched 31 years ago. Indiana is also home to the first Powerball winner.