INDIANAPOLIS — Julio Ortez couldn’t help but smile under a sunny blue sky and amidst climbing temperatures outside of Daniels Tires on West Washington Street.

As soon as one customer rolled out on repaired rims, another rolled in with two front tires damaged from hitting potholes.

“It’s been pretty good since we had some snow,” he said. “I mean, potholes been showing up now, ice is melting and everybody is drifting all over the place so it’s a good opening for us.”

Ortez said whether it was hitting a snow-covered parking barrier last week or rolling through a water-covered pothole today, customers try to limp into his shop to avoid a towing charge.

“Ever since they blew a tire, they’re running on the rim until they can’t anymore, so they’re bending their wheels and we’re welding them.”

Ortez’ lot is littered with shredded tires, victims of Indianapolis’ temporary thaw and the first crop of 2022 potholes.

“That changing temperature is really what has accelerated the deterioration of the streets,” said Ben Easley of the Department of Public Works. “Last week we had snow all over the roadways and now that that has moved away, the potholes are popping open and are becoming more evident to people as well.”

Easley said the 75 DPW drivers who were pushing snow last week are the crews fixing potholes today.

“If there is sun out, especially that is when we send folks out, but even in the colder temperature, we can put cold mix in those potholes.”

Easley said hot mix asphalt plants may not be open for another month, leaving DPW crews to patch the worst potholes today even though they may open up again when the weather warms.

“We have filled about 20,000 potholes at this point,” he said. “We are seeing the numbers trend up. There have been about 2,000 pothole requests that people have made year-to-date which is pretty in line with this time in the spring.”

If you spot a pothole that needs filling, contact the DPW here.

If you have a blown tire, Julio Ortez is standing by.

“We’re here to help the people out,” he said. “The tragedy of someone else is the benefit of someone else and make our business make it work.”