INDIANAPOLIS — The start of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying tomorrow has been moved up to account for the potential of rain, officials announced Friday.

With the potential of rain in the afternoon Saturday, the first day of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is moving the start of Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge qualifying to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Qualifying will run until its previously scheduled end time of 5:50 p.m., weather permitting, with starting spots 13 through 33 locked in for Indianapolis 500 race. The morning practice session also will be moved up, with group one on the 2.5-mile oval from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., INDYCAR said, and group two from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Public gates at IMS will open at their previously scheduled time of 8 a.m. The revised schedule is below:

8 a.m. – IMS Gates Open

8:30-9 a.m. – Practice Group 1

9-9:30 a.m. – Practice Group 2

11 a.m. – PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying begins

Peacock Premium will provide live coverage of both practice groups and the entire qualifying session, with the INDYCAR Radio Network also offering coverage.