Postal workers honor mail carrier killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Postal workers released balloons at the Linwood Post Office this morning in honor of their co-worker who was killed on her route.

Angela Summers was murdered exactly one week ago today.

Her co-workers described her as a special person. They say she was selfless and cared about everyone around her.

Postal workers, community members, friends, and family honored Summers with a moment of silence this morning before the balloon release.

The organizers asked Summers’ co-workers at the Linwood Post Office to step forward to be honored as well.

The woman that called 911 and held Summers’ hand was also there to pay her respects.

She asked us not to identify her, but she said the past week has been very difficult.

“It was very shocking at the moment. I don’t know, I haven’t able to sleep and stuff. It’s still kind of traumatizing cause it was so unexpected and something I never would have thought would happen at my door.”

Tony Cushingberry-Mays is charged with second-degree murder, assaulting a federal employee, and discharging a firearm during a crime. Those are federal charges.

He told police he didn’t mean to kill her. He only meant to scare her.