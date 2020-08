BARGERSVILLE, Ind.– A rural postal carrier was injured Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County.

The crash happened at CR 700 West and Division Road just before 2:30 p.m. Officials say the mail vehicle ran into a tree and the driver became entrapped.

After about 15 minutes, crews were able to get the driver out. The mail carrier was taken to Community South Hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.