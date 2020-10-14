Possible shooting victim, vehicle being sought by Bartholomew County Sheriff

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a possible victim of a shooting police believe happened in Shelby County Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for Mark A. Ward, 50, of Bartholomew County, who was last seen in the area of the 13000 block of N. 500 E.

Ward was driving a blue, two-door Honda passenger vehicle with the back window shot out, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office believes that the Honda may be a 1999 model with an Indiana dealer plate #L499950.

Witnesses told authorities Ward was shot and injured, though an exact location has not been determined. Sheriff’s office investigators, Columbus police and the Indiana State Police have been searching to area of Clifty Park since Tuesday, one location where Ward is believed to be.

Ward has allegedly had video chats with friends but would not give a location of his whereabouts, according to the sheriff’s office. He has also not said anything about injuring others.

Authorities also said Ward has told friends that he is injured but does not wish to be found, and may be in possession of a 22 Cal. Rifle or some type of handgun.

The sheriff’s office said authorities are concerned about Ward’s safety and he is not suspected of any crime.

Anyone with information on Ward or his vehicle’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.